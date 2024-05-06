Football rumours: Saudi clubs circle Arsenal’s Thomas Partey and Gabriel Jesus

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

What the papers say

Arsenal duo Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey are on the radar of clubs in the Saudi Pro League, according to the Daily Express. The 27-year-old Brazilian has scored four goals with five assists in 25 games for Arsenal in the Premier League this season while Partey, 30, has played in 12 games.

The future of Newcastle striker Callum Wilson is uncertain with the Daily Mirror reporting the 32-year-old is being linked to an exit from the club. Wilson has scored nine goals in 19 games this season.

Darwin Nunez has fueled speculation over his Liverpool future by deleting all pictures of him playing for the club from his Instagram page, according to the Daily Mail. Nunez has been linked with Barcelona by the Sun.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jadon Sancho: Borussia Dortmund want to keep the 24-year-old winger who is on loan at the club from Manchester United, but Sky Sports Germany says they may not be able to afford him.

Mario Hermoso: Spanish outlet AS reports Aston Villa are closing in on signing the 28-year-old Atletico Madrid defender.