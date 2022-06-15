Superstar DJ Calvin Harris has revealed the “greatest gig of his life” at Liverpool’s trophy parade was almost put in jeopardy after his decks lost power during the open top bus tour.

Harris, whose 2018 hit ‘One Kiss’ with Dua Lipa is a Liverpool anthem, was invited to perform at Liverpool’s end of season party through the city’s streets by fellow Scot and Reds left back Andy Robertson.

“I was like, ‘Mate, get me on that bus’” Harris told Capital. “It was a four-hour DJ set for start, so we had four hours driving through the streets of Liverpool.

“It started off very residential, and I got two hours into my set and the sound guy ran up from the bottom of the bus and he said, ‘We’re running out of power, we’ve got 10 percent of the battery left’.

“Andy Robertson is behind me freaking out, ‘What do you mean, we’ve got to get to the [Liverpool city] docks where it all goes mental!’

“I didn’t know what to do, he was like, ‘You can turn it down for now’, so I turned it right down and [Roberto] Firmino is on the other end of the bus pointing at the speakers like, ‘There’s no sound’.

“There was a truck behind us letting off fireworks every now and again, so they managed to run a power line from this truck to the bus with seconds to spare before we turned the corner onto the main street where everyone is going mental.

“The [sound guy] runs up and goes, ‘We have power!’ And I crank it to an 11, bearing in mind this is only supposed to be for the boys on the bus, but I cranked it and you could hear it for miles.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

“Just in time I stick on ‘Freed From Desire’, the flares are going off, the bus is going off – it was probably the best gig of my life.”

Liverpool’s trophy parade was attended by estimated 500,000 fans just 24 hours after the club were beaten by Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris.

It followed the team’s Carabao Cup and FA Cup victories last season.