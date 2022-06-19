The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Calvin Ramsay: Liverpool sign Scottish youngster from Aberdeen for £11.4m
The 18-year-old, who will provide cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, has penned a five-year contract at Anfield
Liverpool have signed Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen for £11.4 million.
The deal for the 18-year-old could rise to £13.9m with a further £2.5m available in add ons.
Ramsay, who has penned a five-year contract and will wear No 22 at Anfield, will be part of the first team immediately with no plans to loan the player out this season.
The Scotland Under-21 international will provide cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back and admitted the move was a “dream come true”.
“I’m just buzzing and it’s a dream come true really to be here,” Ramsay told Liverpool’s official website. “It was a dream come true to play for Aberdeen, and now to be at one of the biggest, if not the biggest club in the world, it’s a massive achievement and I’m looking forward to trying to show the fans what I’ve got.
“Hopefully I can come in in pre-season, show everyone at the club, the staff, players what I’ve got and then we’ll see what happens from there.”
It is the Reds’ third summer signing following the £64m deal, rising to £85m, for Darwin Nunez, while Fabio Carvalho arrives for from Fulham for an initial £5m, rising to £7.7m, with the Cottagers retaining a 20 percent sell-on clause.
Ramsay also becomes Aberdeen’s most expensive transfer, topping the £3m paid by Nottingham Forest in 2020 for Scott McKenna.
Ramsay, who made 33 appearances and scored one goal in all competitions last season for the Dons, picked up the SFWA Young Player of the Year.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies