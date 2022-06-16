Calvin Ramsay: Liverpool agree £6.5m deal for Aberdeen full-back
The 18-year-old, who broke into the Dons’ first team last season and made 33 appearances, will cost £4m up front
Liverpool have agreed a £6.5million deal for Aberdeen full-back Calvin Ramsay.
The 18-year-old, who broke into the Dons’ first team last season and made 33 appearances, will cost £4m up front with the remainder due in appearance-related add-ons.
That £4m fee beats the previous best the Scottish Premiership side received for Scott McKenna when he moved to Nottingham Forest for a reported £3m in September 2020.
Ramsay’s performances last season earned him the Scottish Football Writers’ Young Player of the Year award.
Following the signings of Darwin Nunez, for a potential club-record transfer fee of £85m, and Fulham 19-year-old Fabio Carvalho, Ramsay is expected to be the last player recruited this summer.
He is likely to travel to Merseyside for a medical later this week.
It is understood manager Jurgen Klopp is a fan of England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham but with the German club having already sold one major player in Erling Haaland to Manchester City they will not sanction another departure.
However, with midfielders Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita entering the final 12 months of their current contracts, there may be a requirement to strengthen next summer.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies