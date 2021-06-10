Luke Hannant swaps Cambridge for Colchester

Colchester have signed midfielder Luke Hannant from Cambridge on a two-year deal.

Hannant was a virtual ever-present in Cambridge’s promotion-winning campaign last season but opted to move to the Sky Bet League Two outfit.

Hannant told his new club’s official website: “Last season was obviously a good one for me and Cambridge, being able to get a promotion under the belts was a great achievement for us all.

“But I was ready for a different challenge. I feel I’m an established League Two player now and the project that the manager said is in place for this season is something I really want to be a part of.”