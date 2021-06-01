Cambridge midfielder Paul Digby signs new two-year contract

Paul Digby has signed a new two-year deal at Cambridge

The 26-year-old midfielder made 41 appearances as the U’s won promotion to Sky Bet League One this season.

Head coach Mark Bonner told the club’s website: “Paul played an integral role in our season and adds character, physical presence and aggression to the team.

“His leadership is vital to us and he has a resilience that drives standards. He is as excited about the step up in leagues as we are and he is determined to prove himself at the next level.

“It is that mindset sweeping through the squad that will focus us for the new season.”