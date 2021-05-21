Greg Taylor and Harrison Dunk sign new deals with Cambridge

Cambridge duo Greg Taylor and Harrison Dunk have signed new one-year deals with the newly-promoted club.

Centre-back Taylor, 31, started all of Cambridge’s Sky Bet League Two fixtures this season as they finished second to secure automatic promotion.

Taylor told the club’s official website: “It was an easy one. I’m delighted to be here and happy to sign another year and really push to add a bit more to what we did last season.

“I can’t wait for next season now, it is really exciting and I am really looking forward to it.”

Taylor has made 344 appearances for the Us since joining in 2013 and will start his ninth campaign with the club in League One next season.

U’s boss Mark Bonner added: “His ever-present record last season saw him have his best year with us on the pitch, and his influence and leadership qualities have been instrumental in the dressing room.”

Dunk’s deal will see him spend an 11th year with the club, who said he would receive a testimonial this summer.

He said: “It was very straightforward. As soon as I was told the club wanted to renew my terms I just wanted to get it done as soon as possible. The club is really going in the right direction and it is an exciting time.”

Bonner commented: “His experience and connection to the club is a vital component to the spirit we have fostered in our team and his extended stay by another year will enable him to continue breathing our values into the environment daily, and give him the opportunity to test himself at another level.”

Cambridge’s planning for League One continued later on Friday as 27-year-old midfielder Liam O’Neil signed a new one-year deal.