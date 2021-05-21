Greg Taylor signs one-year extension at Cambridge

Cambridge defender Greg Taylor has signed a new one-year deal with the newly-promoted club.

The 31-year-old centre-half started all of Cambridge’s Sky Bet League Two fixtures this season as they finished second to secure automatic promotion.

Taylor told the club’s official website: “It was an easy one. I’m delighted to be here and happy to sign another year and really push to add a bit more to what we did last season.

“I can’t wait for next season now, it is really exciting and I am really looking forward to it.”

Taylor has made 344 appearances for the Us since joining in 2013 and will start his ninth campaign with the club in League One next season.

U’s boss Mark Bonner added: “His ever-present record last season saw him have his best year with us on the pitch, and his influence and leadership qualities have been instrumental in the dressing room.”