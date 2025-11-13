Is Cameroon vs DR Congo on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch World Cup play-off

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The time to deliver is now for Cameroon and DR Congo as the two African nations go to battle in a crucial World Cup qualifying play-off.

Cameroon hold the record for most apprearances by an African nation at the tournament but the eight-time participants must now go down the perilous play-off path after surrendering their lead at the top of Group D.

DR Congo, meanwhile, are hoping to stun the Indomitable Lions in pursuit of a first World Cup appearance since 1974, one which came as Zaire.

The winner of this tie goes on to face either of Nigeria or Gabon, both whom are slugging it out on the other side of the play-off bracket.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Cameroon vs DR Congo?

Cameroon’s play-off clash with DR Congo kicks off at 7pm GMT on Thursday 13 November at Al-Barid Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live via the Fifa+ streaming service.

Team news

Cameroon have been hit by two major injury blows with veteran striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and in-form midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa have been ruled out of the match. Goalkeeper Andre Onana is also a doubt after suffering an ankle injury.

DR Congo will continue to bemoan the absence of Yoane Wissa, though their attacking threat isn’t exactly non-existent with Cedric Bakambu up top, who is two goals shy of the nation’s all-time record holder Dieumerci Mbokani. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, relatively fresh off changing allegiances from England back in August, will also be expected to start.

Predicted line-ups

Cameroon XI: Onana; Tchatchoua, Castelletto, Nouhou, Nagida; Avom, Baleba, Ngamaleu; Mbeumo, Aboubakar, N’Koudou.

DR Congo XI: Mpasi; Wan-Bissaka, Mbemba, Tuanzebe, Masuaka; Mbuku, Moutoussamy, Mukau, Kayembe; Essende, Bakambu.