Egypt book Afcon final with Senegal after knocking out hosts Cameroon on penalties
Cameroon 0-0 Egypt (1-3 pens): A stalemate match was settled by a penalty shootout as substitute goalkeeper Gabaski made two crucial saves before Clinton Njie missed the target
Goalkeeper Mohamed Abou ‘Gabaski’ Gabal pulled off two spectacular saves as Egypt edged hosts Cameroon 3-1 in the penalty shootout to reach the final of Africa Cup of Nations following a goalless draw after extra time on Thursday.
Cameroon converted only one of their four spot-kicks, with Gabaski as blocking two of the strikes before Clinton Njie missed his attempt. Egypt converted all three of their kicks.
Egypt will be aiming to win a record-extending eighth Cup of Nations title when they face Senegal in Sunday’s final.
But they will be without coach Carlos Queiroz, who is suspended for the final after being sent off in Thursday’s second half for persistent touchline petulance.
Reuters
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies