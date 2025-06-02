Monday’s briefing: Matheus Cunha and Caoimhin Kelleher set for transfers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United started their summer business by reaching an agreement with Wolves to sign Matheus Cunha.

The Brazilian forward will be Ruben Amorim’s first summer signing after a disappointing campaign saw the Red Devils finish 15th in the Premier League and lose to Tottenham in the Europa League final.

Brentford have agreed a deal to sign Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, the PA news agency understands.

From Molineux to Old Trafford

Brazil forward Cunha has been in Manchester over the weekend to put the finishing touches to his move to Old Trafford, which is subject to a visa and registration.

The 26-year-old, who has won 13 senior caps for Brazil, scored 18 goals in all competitions last season.

A United statement read: “Manchester United has reached agreement with Wolverhampton Wanderers for the signing of Matheus Cunha.

“The Brazilian forward’s signing is subject to visa and registration. Everyone at Manchester United looks forward to welcoming Matheus to Old Trafford.”

England squad enjoy F1 before qualifier

England took time out of their preparations for the World Cup qualifier against Andorra by enjoying a day at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Captain Harry Kane and his men watched on as Oscar Piastri pipped Lando Norris in Barcelona.

Meanwhile, despite not being named in the squad, Manchester City defender John Stones has also linked up with Thomas Tuchel’s group to continue his rehabilitation following a spell on the sidelines and was pictured alongside Kane at the circuit.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Oldham secure promotion

There were 52,115 in attendance at Wembley as Oldham scored twice in two minutes in extra time to beat Southend 3-2 in the National League play-off final and secure promotion to League Two.

Manny Monthe’s early own goal was cancelled out by Joe Garner’s penalty before Southend went ahead through Leon Chambers-Parillon’s 91st-minute goal.

But James Norwood and Kian Harratt struck to help Oldham follow Barnet into the English Football League.

Brentford look to Kelleher

With Mark Flekken set to move to Bayer Leverkusen, Brentford have turned to Kelleher.

A reported initial fee of £12.5m for the second-choice Liverpool goalkeeper can rise to £18m if performance-related requirements are met.

Republic of Ireland international Kelleher, who has a year left on his contract at Anfield, played over a quarter of the champions’ Premier League matches this season when first-choice Alisson Becker was injured.

What’s on today?

Australia’s Matildas host Argentina in an international friendly in Canberra, with South Korea and Colombia also facing off.