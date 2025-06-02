Caoimhin Kelleher can be one of Premier League’s best keepers – Jake O’Brien

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jake O’Brien has backed Republic of Ireland team-mate Caoimhin Kelleher to establish himself as one of the best keepers in the Premier League as he closes in on a move from Liverpool to Brentford.

The 26-year-old was conspicuous by his absence from training with the Ireland squad on Monday morning having travelled to London with a view to tying up a move to the Gtech Community Stadium which could eventually cost the Bees £18million.

Kelleher, who picked up a league winners’ medal with the Reds this season, has made no secret of his desire for regular first-team football and with Mark Flekken seemingly heading for Bayer Leverkusen, looks sets to be granted his wish by Thomas Frank.

Everton defender O’Brien, who will hope to play alongside his fellow Cork man in Friday’s friendly clash with Senegal in Dublin, told a press conference: “It doesn’t take for me to say how good he is. I think everyone knows how good he is and what he’s achieved over the last couple of years.

“If it goes through, it’s a great move for him, to become a number one in the Premier League.

“It’s a great move for him, to go and play every week is very important and he’s more than good enough. Brentford have done well this season so it’s a club he can progress and do a lot at.

“I think everyone knows how good he is and how high his ceiling is. He can push on and do great things.”

Kelleher, who also has two Carabao Cup wins to his name, made 20 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool during the season which has just finished but had to play second fiddle to Brazilian Alisson Becker once again.

He has been open in the recent past while on international duty about his need to play every week and, having made the Ireland jersey his own in the midst of Gavin Bazunu’s injury problems, seems ready now to set out on a new path.

O’Brien said: “It’s a difficult one because he is number two at Liverpool, but he’s obviously got a really good keeper ahead of him.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

“He’s definitely up there with the best keepers in the Premier League and I think next year he’ll show that he’s up there with the best.

“I think he’s proven in the games he has played for Liverpool that he can be up there with some of the best keepers in the league.”

Although O’Brien and Kelleher live close to each other on Merseyside, they are separated by the city’s football divide and the Blues defender, who joined the Toffees from Lyon last summer, admits he does not see a lot of his compatriot outside of their international commitments.

He said: “I think that’s just because in football, you’ve other things going on.

“He lives in the same area as me. I suppose it would be difficult if we were seen together as Merseyside rivals, some fans wouldn’t take it well.”