Chelsea survive major Lincoln scare and Brighton experience joy of six in Carabao Cup
Enzo Maresca’s Blues came from a goal down to reach the Carabao Cup fourth round, while Brighton thrashed Barnsley and League One Cardiff stunned Premier League Burnley
Chelsea were given a major scare by Lincoln but goals from teenager Tyrique George and Facundo Buonanotte saw the Blues come from behind to win 2-1 and reach the Carabao Cup fourth round.
Lincoln, third in League One, sensed a giant-killing against the Club World Cup champions when Rob Street gave them a deserved lead just before half-time following a major blunder from Enzo Fernandez.
But George levelled after the interval before Buonanotte grabbed his first goal for a much-changed Chelsea in the 50th minute as the quickfire strikes sealed victory.
Diego Gomez scored four goals, including a stunning first-half hat-trick, as Brighton cruised into the fourth round with a 6-0 win at Barnsley.
The Paraguay midfielder provided an emphatic finish for Brighton's early opener and followed up with two spectacular efforts to put the game to bed inside the 33rd minute.
He slid home his fourth in the second half, with substitutes Harry Howell and Yasin Ayari also on target.
Cardiff reached the fourth round for the first time since their march towards the final 13 years ago by stunning Premier League Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor.
Goals from Joel Colwill and Callum Robinson handed the third-tier side a deserved win, although they were forced to ensure a nervous finale following Zian Flemming's brilliant strike.
Marshall Munetsi and Tolu Arokodare struck in each half as Wolves claimed a much-needed 2-0 victory over Everton while a much-changed Fulham were given a stern test by Cambridge but prevailed 1-0 thanks to a goal midway through the second half by Emile Smith Rowe.
Elsewhere, Nathan Broadhead scored twice to inspire Wrexham to a 2-0 victory over Reading and Wycombe sealed safe passage to round four thanks to a comfortable 2-0 triumph at Wigan.
