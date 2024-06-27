Leeds face Middlesbrough as Wrexham draw Sheffield United in Carabao Cup first round

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Last season’s Carabao Cup semi-finalists Middlesbrough will face Championship rivals Leeds in the first round of this year’s competition.

Michael Carrick’s side were last term’s surprise package after reaching the last four, losing to Chelsea after a first-leg 1-0 home win was followed by a 6-1 thrashing in the return match at Stamford Bridge.

Boro will travel to Elland Road to face a Leeds side who lost to Southampton in the Championship play-off final at Wembley last month.

Sheffield United are back in the first round after being relegated from the Premier League and they will meet Wrexham, who were promoted to League One last campaign.

Chesterfield, who won the National League, face the short trip to Derby. New Plymouth boss Wayne Rooney will begin his League Cup campaign with a home tie against Cheltenham, while Birmingham – now in League One – travel to Charlton.

Bromley, newly-promoted to the English Football League, will feature for the first time with a home tie against fellow League Two side AFC Wimbledon.

All first-round ties are split into northern and southern sections and will be played week commencing August 12.

Full Carabao Cup first-round draw:

SOUTHERN SECTION

Cambridge United v Queens Park Rangers

Walsall v Exeter City

Crawley Town v Swindon Town

Oxford United v Peterborough United

Norwich City v Stevenage

Bromley v AFC Wimbledon

Portsmouth v Millwall

Northampton Town v Wycombe Wanderers

Bristol City v Coventry City

Cardiff City v Bristol Rovers

Charlton Athletic v Birmingham City

Watford v MK Dons

Swansea City v Gillingham

Plymouth Argyle v Cheltenham Town

Leyton Orient v Newport County

Colchester United v Reading

NORTHERN SECTION