Leeds face Middlesbrough as Wrexham draw Sheffield United in Carabao Cup first round
Championship, League One and League Two sides all found out their fate
Last season’s Carabao Cup semi-finalists Middlesbrough will face Championship rivals Leeds in the first round of this year’s competition.
Michael Carrick’s side were last term’s surprise package after reaching the last four, losing to Chelsea after a first-leg 1-0 home win was followed by a 6-1 thrashing in the return match at Stamford Bridge.
Boro will travel to Elland Road to face a Leeds side who lost to Southampton in the Championship play-off final at Wembley last month.
Sheffield United are back in the first round after being relegated from the Premier League and they will meet Wrexham, who were promoted to League One last campaign.
Chesterfield, who won the National League, face the short trip to Derby. New Plymouth boss Wayne Rooney will begin his League Cup campaign with a home tie against Cheltenham, while Birmingham – now in League One – travel to Charlton.
Bromley, newly-promoted to the English Football League, will feature for the first time with a home tie against fellow League Two side AFC Wimbledon.
All first-round ties are split into northern and southern sections and will be played week commencing August 12.
Full Carabao Cup first-round draw:
SOUTHERN SECTION
- Cambridge United v Queens Park Rangers
- Walsall v Exeter City
- Crawley Town v Swindon Town
- Oxford United v Peterborough United
- Norwich City v Stevenage
- Bromley v AFC Wimbledon
- Portsmouth v Millwall
- Northampton Town v Wycombe Wanderers
- Bristol City v Coventry City
- Cardiff City v Bristol Rovers
- Charlton Athletic v Birmingham City
- Watford v MK Dons
- Swansea City v Gillingham
- Plymouth Argyle v Cheltenham Town
- Leyton Orient v Newport County
- Colchester United v Reading
NORTHERN SECTION
- Salford City v Doncaster Rovers
- Rotherham United v Crewe Alexandra
- Carlisle United v Stoke City
- Leeds United v Middlesbrough
- Barrow v Port Vale
- Burton Albion v Blackpool
- Tranmere Rovers v Accrington Stanley
- Fleetwood Town v West Bromwich Albion
- Shrewsbury Town v Notts County
- Lincoln City v Harrogate Town
- Derby County v Chesterfield
- Bolton Wanderers v Mansfield Town
- Preston North End v Sunderland
- Sheffield United v Wrexham
- Huddersfield Town v Morecambe
- Wigan Athletic v Barnsley
- Hull City v Sheffield Wednesday
- Stockport County v Blackburn Rovers
- Grimsby Town v Bradford City
