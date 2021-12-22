Arsenal to face Liverpool as Chelsea play Tottenham in Carabao Cup semi-finals

The ties were set on Wednesday evening after a dramatic night of quarter-final action

Dressing room celebrations from Man City's Carabao Cup win over Spurs

Arsenal will play Liverpool in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, as Chelsea take on Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal secured their place in the final four by thrashing League One side Sunderland 5-1 on Tuesday night, before Liverpool eliminated Leicester on penalties after fighting back in a 3-3 thriller on Wednesday evening.

Chelsea left it late to break down Brentford for a 2-0 win on Wednesday, as Tottenham saw off London rivals West Ham 2-1.

With the exception of Chelsea, each team with a home tie advanced from their quarter-final.

The semi-finals will take place in the weeks commencing 3 and 10 January, with the final following at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 27 February.

New winners will be crowned in the competition this year, after West Ham ended Manchester City’s four-year hold on the trophy in the previous round.

Arsenal’s quarter-final victory over Sunderland came courtesy of an Eddie Nketiah hat-trick, plus goals from Nicolas Pepe and Charlie Patino, while the visitors’ consolation was scored by Nathan Broadhead.

A Pontus Jansson own goal and Jorginho penalty sealed Chelsea’s spot in the final four, while Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura’s goals took last year’s runners-up Spurs past West Ham, despite Jarrod Bowen’s equaliser in the first half.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s advancement was much less straightforward.

Two quickfire goals from Jamie Vardy gave Leicester an early lead at Anfield, before Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pulled one back for Jurgen Klopp’s side. James Maddison netted to ensure Leicester led 3-1 at the break, but Diogo Jota gave the Reds hope and Takumi Minamino scored a 95th-minute equaliser to guarantee penalties.

In front of their travelling fans, Leicester’s Luke Thomas and Ryan Bertrand saw their spot-kicks saved by Caoimhin Kelleher, with Minamino missing for Liverpool but Jota sealing a sudden-death victory.

