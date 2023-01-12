Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Southampton’s reward for knocking out Manchester City is a Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Newcastle United while Nottingham Forest will face Manchester United.

First-half goals from Sekou Mara and Moussa Djenepo secured a stunning 2-0 win for Nathan Jones’ under-pressure Saints, who will host the high-flying Magpies in the first leg.

Newcastle reached their first League Cup semi-final for 47 years with a 2-0 win against Leicester on Tuesday night, when boyhood fan Dan Burn scored his first goal for the club.

Four-time League Cup winners Nottingham Forest were drawn at home to Manchester United following their 4-3 win on penalties against Wolves after the game finished 1-1 in normal time.

Dean Henderson saved two spot-kicks in the shoot-out to set up a clash with United after Erik ten Hag’s side beat plucky League One outfit Charlton 3-0 on Tuesday.

But on-loan Henderson will not be able to take part in the semi-finals against his parent club United.

The semi-final ties will take place in the weeks commencing January 23 and 30.