Manchester City’s quest for a seventh Carabao Cup in 10 years will continue with a quarter-final tie against Southampton.

City beat defending champions Liverpool in a Christmas cracker on Wednesday evening, earning a 3-2 victory at the Etihad Stadium in the first game back after the World Cup break.

Their next test will be a visit to St Mary’s in the week commencing January 9.

Meanwhile, League One Charlton Athletic’s reward for beating Brighton in the fourth round is a visit to Manchester United. The Addicks are the only non-Premier League side left in the draw and they face a stern test against United, who are currently 57 places above them in the league ladder.

Nottingham Forest, will be hoping to add more stories to their rich history in the League Cup as they host Wolves in a Midlands derby.

Newcastle United’s fans are beginning to dream of glory and they will have their sights set on a semi-final berth as they host Leicester City in the last eight.