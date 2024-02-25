Carabao Cup build-up marred by ticketing chaos outside Wembley

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Carabao Cup final was hit by ticketing issues in the build up to kick off that saw at least hundreds of fans queuing outside the gate.

In the half an hour before kick off, there were crowds of both sets of fans left struggling to get in.

Sky Sports reported that there was an issue initially affecting Liverpool fans, but the same problem was also evident at both gates.

It was noticeable in the warm up and 15 minutes prior to kick off that the stands were emptier than would have been expected at that time in the final.

Liverpool and Chelsea fans received an allocation of 32,196 tickets each for the final at Wembley Stadium.

Fans have had difficulties getting into the stadium (EPA)

Liverpool fans have had issues getting into stadiums before, notably the 2022 Champions League Final in Paris, when kick off was delayed because of the numerous chaotic difficulties of fans trying to get into the stadium.

While Wembley has also been the place of troublesome finals. When England reached the final of Euro 2020 in the summer of 2021.

On that occasion, fans attempted to storm their way into the ground, and were especially rowdy. Their behaviour led to alcohol being banned on Wembley Way.

Should Chelsea win the match, it would be a first trophy under Mauricio Pochettino, and would bring some aspirations to the squad who have been inconsistent in the Premier League this season.

For Jurgen Klopp, victory would be the start of the end. Having announced his decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, players, fans and those involved in the club have hoped for a successful final campaign.

Liverpool are still competing for four trophies, and should they claim victory it would be the second League Cup under Klopp.