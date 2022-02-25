EFL in talks over pro-Ukraine gesture at Carabao Cup final

The English Football League are discussing the idea of a grand gesture towards the people of Ukraine ahead of Sunday's Carabao Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool.

It is possible that the Wembley arch will be lit up in yellow and blue, but more meetings are set to take place between Friday afternoon and Sunday, and some involved figures are pushing for something that revolves around a peace symbol instead.

While the idea is now being pushed within the EFL, The Independent has been told that the UK government would encourage the move. They are conscious that this is a showpiece game with a huge global reach, and could represent a powerful symbol.

If the decision taken is that the arch will be lit up in the yellow and blue of the Ukrainian flag, some within the EFL are conscious of potentially aggravating or alienating a section of the Chelsea support, due to owner Roman Abramovich being Russian-born.

A core of fans of the club have already been animated online about the call raised in the House of Commons by Labour MP Chris Bryant to sanction Abramovich, and some officials feel that a pro-Ukraine gesture could be construed as provoking Chelsea support.

While Abramovich is not expected to attend, some of Chelsea's Russian-born hierarchy - such as Marina Granovskaia - will be present.

The EFL are concerned about the prospect of trouble at the game, and it is expected that Liverpool fans will bring Ukrainian flags. More discussions are set for the next 48 hours.