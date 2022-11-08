Which Carabao Cup games are on TV this week?
There are two matches selected to be on TV this week
The Carabao Cup returns this week as the Premier League teams competing in Europe this season enter at the third-round stage.
A packed schedule of fixtures sees seven all-Premier League ties, offering hope to those lower in the pyramid that they could go on a cup run.
The pick of the ties is Manchester City’s clash with Chelsea, while Manchester United host Aston Villa on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Newport County, Crawley Town, Stevenage and Gillingham are the fourth-tier sides hoping to advance to the fourth round.
Here’s everything you need to know.
Which Carabao Cup games are on TV this week?
Wednesday 9 November, kick off 8pm GMT:
Manchester City vs Chelsea - Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League
Thursday 10 November, kick off 8pm GMT
Manchester United vs Aston Villa - Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League
What are the other fixtures? (Kick off times 7:45pm unless stated)
Tuesday 8 November
Leicester vs Newport
Bournemouth vs Everton
Burnley vs Crawley Town
Bristol City vs Lincoln City
Stevenage vs Charlton
MK Dons vs Morecambe
Brentford vs Gillingham
Wednesday 9 November
West Ham vs Blackburn
Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham
Newcastle vs Crystal Palace
Southampton vs Sheffield Wednesday
Arsenal vs Brighton
Wolves vs Leeds
Liverpool vs Derby (8pm)
When is the fourth-round draw?
The draw for the fourth round will take place on Thursday 10 November, following Manchester United’s match against Aston Villa.
The fourth round ties will take place on the week beginning 19 December as football resumes following the World Cup final.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies