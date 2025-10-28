Liverpool goalkeeper Freddie Woodman knows the importance of Carabao Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Freddie Woodman stressed the importance of the Carabao Cup as Liverpool take on Crystal Palace in the competition.

Following a frustrating patch of form in the Premier League, where the Reds are on a four-game losing run, the attention now turns to cup action as Arne Slot’s side prepare to host Palace in the last 16 on Wednesday.

Both teams have already met this season in the league as the Eagles claimed a 2-1 win at Selhurst Park in September thanks to Eddie Nketiah’s last-gasp goal.

The Reds were runners-up in last year’s Carabao Cup, losing 2-1 to Newcastle at Wembley, but have won the competition 10 times previously, with their last triumph coming in 2024 after beating Chelsea 1-0.

Goalkeeper Woodman joined Liverpool in the summer when his contract at Preston expited and is yet to make a competitive appearance for the Reds, but he stressed the importance of taking the Carabao Cup seriously.

Woodman told the official Liverpool website: “Any time I get to pull on the jersey for this club, whether it be a pre-season game or whatever competition, I’ll always just try to do my best and enjoy the moment, because I’ve spent a lot of time playing in the Championship and so to play for a club with this history is pretty special.

“It’s clear that this club takes the competition seriously, like it does every competition. When you get to the latter stages, you go to Wembley and you see how important it is to the fans.

“We train in the goalkeeping area at the AXA Training Centre and I regularly see the photo of Caoimhin Kelleher on the wall after his success in the recent finals, and that’s how important it is.

“You can really write yourself into history if you win trophies at this club, so I know how important it is and the club recognises how important this competition is too.”