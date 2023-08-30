Manchester City draw Newcastle and Chelsea meet Brighton in Carabao Cup third round

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Treble-winners Manchester City will travel to Newcastle while holders Manchester United will host Crystal Palace in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The pairings were among the pick of the ties as the sides that qualified for Europe this season entered the competition for Wednesday’s draw.

Record nine-time winners Liverpool were handed a home tie against Championship Leicester and Arsenal will cross London to face Brentford.

The Premier League’s bottom side Everton, who needed two late goals to see off League Two Doncaster, were given an away tie at Aston Villa.

Beto celebrates after scoring Everton’s equaliser (Getty Images)

Other intriguing ties pitted Chelsea, who had to come from behind to beat AFC Wimbledon, against Brighton and Salford, who beat Leeds on penalties, against Burnley.

Fulham, who saw off Tottenham, will host Norwich while fellow top-flight sides Wolves, Luton and West Ham will travel to Ipswich, Exeter and Lincoln respectively.

Sutton, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, were drawn away at Port Vale.

Carabao Cup third-round draw

Ipswich Town vs Wolves

Exeter vs Luton Town

Aston Villa vs Everton

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

Port Vale vs Sutton United

Bradford vs Middlesbrough

Bournemouth vs Stoke City

Lincoln City vs West Ham United

Brentford vs Arsenal

Chelsea vs Brighton

Salford City vs Burnley

Fulham vs Norwich City

Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City

Liverpool vs Leicester City

Newcastle United vs Manchester City

Mansfield Town vs Peterborough