Manchester City draw Newcastle and Chelsea meet Brighton in Carabao Cup third round
Treble-winners Manchester City will travel to Newcastle while holders Manchester United will host Crystal Palace in the third round of the Carabao Cup.
The pairings were among the pick of the ties as the sides that qualified for Europe this season entered the competition for Wednesday’s draw.
Record nine-time winners Liverpool were handed a home tie against Championship Leicester and Arsenal will cross London to face Brentford.
The Premier League’s bottom side Everton, who needed two late goals to see off League Two Doncaster, were given an away tie at Aston Villa.
Other intriguing ties pitted Chelsea, who had to come from behind to beat AFC Wimbledon, against Brighton and Salford, who beat Leeds on penalties, against Burnley.
Fulham, who saw off Tottenham, will host Norwich while fellow top-flight sides Wolves, Luton and West Ham will travel to Ipswich, Exeter and Lincoln respectively.
Sutton, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, were drawn away at Port Vale.
Carabao Cup third-round draw
Ipswich Town vs Wolves
Exeter vs Luton Town
Aston Villa vs Everton
Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
Port Vale vs Sutton United
Bradford vs Middlesbrough
Bournemouth vs Stoke City
Lincoln City vs West Ham United
Brentford vs Arsenal
Chelsea vs Brighton
Salford City vs Burnley
Fulham vs Norwich City
Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City
Liverpool vs Leicester City
Newcastle United vs Manchester City
Mansfield Town vs Peterborough
