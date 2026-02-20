Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cardiff City Football Club has been formally charged by the Football Association following alleged homophobic chanting during their Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat to Chelsea.

The incident, which the Sky Bet League One club has strongly condemned, occurred during the match on 16 December, which Chelsea won 3-1, with Alejandro Garnacho scoring twice.

The derogatory chants, attributed by Cardiff to "a minority of individuals", were heard early in the fixture. Police were promptly deployed to the relevant section of the stadium, leading to disciplinary action being initiated.

The FA’s charge against Cardiff states the club allegedly "fail[ed] to ensure that its spectators and/or supporters (and anyone purporting to be supporters) don’t use words or behave in an improper, offensive, abusive, indecent, or insulting way including a reference – whether express or implied – to sexual orientation around the 2nd minute".

open image in gallery Chelsea beat Cardiff 3-1, with Alejandro Garnacho scoring twice (Nick Potts/PA) ( PA Wire )

In a statement, the Bluebirds emphasised their commitment to inclusivity: "As an inclusive club that positions itself at the heart of our community, we strongly condemn the language of identified individuals and fully support South Wales Police’s commitment to holding persons responsible."

The club further affirmed its dedication to "inclusivity and the protection of all supporters attending our fixtures," noting that "robust and coherent measures were put in place before, during and after this fixture and this has been highlighted in our response to the Football Association."

Cardiff concluded by stating: "No form of discrimination is tolerated at our club, nor should it ever be in society. Supporters are reminded that such behaviour is criminal and is treated as this whenever identified."

Chelsea progressed through to the semi-finals after beating Cardiff but were knocked out of the competition by Arsenal earlier this month.

The Gunners will face Manchester City in the final at Wembley next month as they aim to end their six-year wait for a major trophy.