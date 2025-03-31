Cardiff City star Andy Rinomhota pays emotional tribute following brother’s tragic death in boxing match

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cardiff City star Andy Rinomhota has paid an emotional tribute following the tragic death of his brother.

Rinomhota took to social media after it emerged that his older brother Joseph Itai Rinomhota, 30, died after sustaining injuries in a Muay Thai boxing match on the Thai island of Koh Samui.

Reports in Thailand say Rinhamhota’s brother collapsed just minutes after leaving the ring last Friday, in which he suffered a third-round stoppage via a kick to the ribs.

“Nothing could’ve prepared me for what’s happened and no words or pictures are going to be enough to show or express the love I have and will always have for you my brother,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I’m hoping this will help to heal the pain even if only slightly. You were the most driven and positive minded person I know, always pushing for more and never settling for the minimum, always looking for that next thing to try and achieve.

“You lived life to the fullest and I know you’d have no regrets even now. As a brother they don’t come better than you, caring, kind, supportive, the list is endless, you always looked after me in every way possible and I should’ve told you more just how much that meant to me.

“‘Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday.’ I know you’ll continue to watch over me and provide me with the strength and love you always have.

“You’ll be with me doing the things we had planned to do together, you will always be in my heart and never forgotten. Rest in peace Joe.”

Cardiff have shown their support to the player, who has played 77 games for the Bluebirds since arriving from Reading in 2022.

"Our thoughts and love go out to Andy Rinomhota and his family,” the club posted on X. “We are all with you, Andy."

Callum Robinson, Anwar El Ghazi and Karlam Grant were among current current and past teammates to offer condolences to the 27-year-old, as well as Wolves striker and Zimbabwe teammate Marshall Munetsi.

Rinonmhota has been a regular fixture in the Cardiff side this season, making 25 appearances, but missed Saturday’s draw against Sheffield Wednesday.

Whether he returns to action for this weekend’s visit to QPR is yet to be seen, with the Bluebirds in the midst of tight relegation battle at the foot of the Championship.