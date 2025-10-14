Cardiff defend pest control policy after rat halts Wales match

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cardiff have defended their pest control policy after a rat halted play during the second half of Wales’ World Cup qualifier against Belgium.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made an unsuccessful attempt to catch the rodent during Belgium’s 4-2 win on Monday night before Wales substitute Brennan Johnson ushered the rat off the Cardiff City Stadium pitch.

The rat then slipped past a ball boy and disappeared behind the VAR monitor and was not seen again.

“It’s something I’ve not seen in my 36 years at Cardiff City,” said Wayne Nash, the club’s head of operations who also works as a security manager for the Football Association of Wales and UEFA.

“We’ve had a stray dog on the pitch but this was something new, a freak of nature.

“The stadium is close to allotments and railway sidings and we know rats can be problematic. The railway bankings can be infested with rats.

“We know they are in the area and we do have the odd sighting of them.

“But we work closely with our pest control partners and do everything we can to keep them away.”

Rat bait stations are in operation at the stadium and the club say stringent cleaning policies are followed.

Nash said: “We pick up litter and food like half-eaten burgers straight after games. Everything is put away.

“They say you are never too far from a rat, especially in cities, and this one managed to get in.

“People have seen a rat on the pitch as quite funny, but it does have serious undertones.

“If I was the ball boy or Brennan Johnson I would have run a mile.”