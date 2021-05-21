Carlisle defender Jack Armer signs new two-year contract

Carlisle’s left-sided defender Jack Armer has signed a new two-year contract with the club.

The 20-year-old, who joined from Preston last August, had already activated a one-year extension and his new deal will now keep him at the club until at least the summer of 2023.

Boss Chris Beech told the club’s official website: “I said last summer that I was really pleased to have been able to bring him here and that he could consider himself hard done by in being allowed to leave Preston.

“He’s been used in a number of positions and he’s one of those players who just gets on with it.

“When we activated his clause a few weeks ago I spoke about the fact that I’m really looking forward to working with him again, and this new deal means he knows he can now really knuckle down and focus on the job ahead.”

Armer, a Scotland Under-19 international, has made 28 appearances in all competitions for the Cumbrians this season and scored his first ever senior goal in last month’s 2-2 draw at Barrow.