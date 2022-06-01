On this day in 2009: Carlo Ancelotti is appointed new Chelsea manager

The Italian joined the club after spending eight years at AC Milan.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 01 June 2022
Carlo Ancelotti became Chelsea manager on June 1, 2009 (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Chelsea confirmed Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager, on this day in 2009.

The Italian joined the club after spending eight years at AC Milan where he won two Champions League titles, the Serie A crown, the Italian Cup and the Club World Cup.

Ancelotti’s appointment meant that he became Chelsea’s fifth manager in less than two years following on from Jose Mourinho, Avram Grant, Luiz Felipe Scolari and Guus Hiddink.

Carlo Ancelotti joined Chelsea after eight years at AC Milan (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Signing a three-year contract with the club, he succeeded temporary manager Hiddink who departed having just led the Blues to FA Cup victory after beating Everton in the final.

Speaking to Chelsea TV, Ancelotti said: “Milan for me was a great experience. For five years I played with a great team – we had a lot of success – and eight years to train a great team.

“Now I think it is time to change and Chelsea for me was a great opportunity, a great team.

“Now I think it is the right moment for a new challenge and I want to put all my energy for Chelsea.”

In his first season in charge Ancelotti brought success to Stamford Bridge by securing the club’s first ever Premier League and FA Cup double.

Despite this, he failed to win a trophy in his second year at the club and was sacked in 2011, just hours after a final-day defeat to Everton in the Premier League.

