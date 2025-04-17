Carlo Ancelotti wanted by Brazil for World Cup as Real Madrid eye up star replacement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brazil are making renewed attempts to hire Carlo Ancelotti for the 2026 World Cup, amid widespread expectation he will be replaced at Real Madrid by Xabi Alonso in the summer.

The Brazilian Football Confederation had third-party representatives in Madrid for the club's 2-1 defeat to Arsenal on Wednesday night, which resulted in a Champions League elimination that is expected to see the Italian depart the Bernabeu.

The five-time World Cup holders have been considering their next choice after sacking Dorival Junior following a disastrous 4-1 defeat to Argentina last month. They have tried to appoint Ancelotti at various points in the past, only for the 65-year-old to continue his success at Madrid.

open image in gallery Ancelotti is the most successful head coach in Real Madrid’s history ( Getty Images )

With this campaign likely to end without LaLiga as well as the Champions League, though, the belief within the club and among those close to the manager is that he will go in the summer.

When questioned on his future after the Arsenal match, and whether that would be his last Champions League game, Ancelotti said "I don't know, and I don’t want to know".

Madrid have themselves long been courting their former midfielder and current Bayer Leverkusen boss Alonso. It is understood he rejected several advances last summer in anticipation of eventually moving to the Bernabeu for his next job.

The Independent has been told that Madrid have even referenced his potential arrival in discussions with transfer target representatives for next summer.

A complicating factor might be the awkward timing of the Club World Cup. Real Madrid's first match, against Al Hilal, comes less than four weeks after their final Liga game against Real Sociedad.

The Bernabeu hierarchy are intent on repeating history and becoming the first club to win the expanded competition, just as they did with the original European Cup.

open image in gallery Xabi Alonso won the Bundesliga with Leverkusen and is expected to head to Madrid this summer ( PA Wire )

That leaves little scope for managerial change, especially given Alonso's difference in tactical ideology. On the other side, should Madrid go all the way, there is only a month of pre-season.

Brazil have long been interested in Ancelotti because of his adaptable approach, that is seen as perfect for a tournament, as well as his existing relationship with national team stars like Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.