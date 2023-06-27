Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Carlo Ancelotti and Everton settle contract dispute

Very few details were known about the specifics of Ancelotti’s claim.

Carl Markham
Tuesday 27 June 2023 18:56
Comments
Former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has settled a contract dispute with the club (Martin Rickett/PA)
Former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has settled a contract dispute with the club (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has settled his High Court contract dispute with Everton.

The Italian, who spent 18 months at Goodison Park between December 2019 and June 2021, finishing 12th and 10th before returning to the Bernabeu, had lodged a case which court records stated related to “general commercial contracts and arrangements”.

Very few details were known about the specifics of the claim but it has now been resolved.

“Carlo Ancelotti and Everton Football Club have reached an amicable resolution to their dispute,” said John Mehrzad KC in a statement issued on behalf of the Real Madrid boss.

“Carlo has enduring respect and a deep affection for the club’s fans and wishes them and the club the very best for the future.”

Recommended

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in