Carlos Tevez out of hospital after being admitted with chest pains

Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Betting email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Carlos Tevez has been released from hospital having been admitted earlier on Wednesday after suffering from chest pains.

The 40-year-old former Argentina striker is now manager of Independiente and the club announced he had been taken to hospital in Buenos Aires before later providing an update.

In their latest social media post, Argentinian top-flight side Independiente said: “Carlos Tevez has finished his medical studies and has been discharged.

“He will return home to rest and return to training (on Thursday).”

Independiente had earlier announced: “Our coach, Carlos Tevez, entered the La Trinidad Hospital in San Isidro with chest pain.

“They carried out the corresponding studies and they were satisfactory.”

Tevez, who played for Premier League clubs West Ham, Manchester United and Manchester City, earned 76 caps for Argentina between 2004 and 2015 and was appointed Independiente boss in August 2023.

He spent seven years in the Premier League between 2006 and 2013, winning the title twice with United and once with City.

Tevez was also a Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup winner at United.