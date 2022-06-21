Carlos Tevez takes first managerial job with Rosario Central
The 38-year-old retired from playing earlier this month
Carlos Tevez has taken his first steps into management after completing a deal to become boss at Argentine Premier League side Rosario Central.
The 38-year-old brought down the curtain on his playing career earlier this month, following the death of his father.
But now the former West Ham, Manchester United and Manchester City striker has moved quickly into coaching.
Tevez’s playing career effectively ended at Boca Juniors in 2021, with the Argentina forward enjoying a return to his first club.
Now the 76-cap striker will take on his first challenge in the dugout however, having signed a 12-month deal to take charge at Rosario.
“Carlos Tevez is the manager of Rosario Central,” confirmed the club in a tweet.
Tevez won three Premier League titles, two Scudetti with Juventus and the Champions League, while also helping Argentina to three Copa America finals.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies