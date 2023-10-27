Erik ten Hag reveals Casemiro injury latest ahead of Manchester derby

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Casemiro is an injury doubt for Sunday’s Manchester derby with Erik ten Hag saying the midfielder faces a race against time to be fit to face Manchester City at Old Trafford.

The £63m signing suffered an ankle injury while playing for Brazil and missed Manchester United’s 2-1 win at Sheffield United while he was suspended for their Champions League victory over FC Copenhagen.

“‘Casa’ is in a race against the clock, [he is] not 100 percent,” said manager Ten Hag, whose defensive injury problems are easing with Aaron Wan-Bissaka back in training.

Ten Hag said United are in discussions with the FA as they hope Alejandro Garnacho will not be charged and banned for a tweet about goalkeeper Andre Onana that featured two emojis of gorillas.

The winger has since deleted the post while Onana defended his teammate and Ten Hag said: “We are talking with FA to see what [happens], I can confirm that. I want to emphasise that we are together and united and you have seen the post of Andre Onana.”

Edinson Cavani served a three-match ban during his time at United for a tweet and Garnacho may be at risk of a similar punishment.

United host champions City on a run of three consecutive wins in all competitions and Ten Hag believes his side are improving, though he feels they have some way to go.

He added: “This is a hard team to beat and they find a way to win so we are going in the right direction.”