Istanbul-based club Galatasaray are considering making a late loan move for Manchester United midfielder Casemiro before the Turkish transfer window closes on 13 September.

The 32-year-old produced a poor performance in United’s latest match – a humiliating 3-0 home defeat to Liverpool – and was substituted at half-time.

But the Brazilian is said to be on the list of Galatasaray’s midfield targets, according to The Times, which also includes free agent Adrien Rabiot and Weston McKennie of Juventus.

Casemiro joined United in 2022 in a deal worth £70m, and he has two years remaining on his current contract, with Galatasaray likely requiring the English club to cover part of his £300,000-a-week wages if he were to move to Turkey.

Galatasaray, who won the Turkish Super Lig last season, have been active in this summer’s market, having already brought in Napoli’s Victor Osimhen on loan. The Nigerian striker is rumoured to one of the clubs top earners, on around £160,000 a week.

Casemiro came in for plenty of criticism after United’s result against Liverpool, with Jamie Carragher urging him to “leave the football before the football leaves you”. The Brazilian has been a liability at times for United in recent weeks and months, and was linked to moves to Saudi Arabia when the summer transfer window opened.

In addition, his place in the United starting eleven is now under threat from new defensive-midfield signing Manuel Ugarte, who joined United from PSG in a £50m deal on the final day of the window.

After the Liverpool game, Casemiro’s wife, Anna Mariana, took to social media to hit back at her husband’s critics, posting a photo of his trophy collection – which includes five Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles – on Instagram. She included a photo of the Brazilian celebrating with his United teammates, with the words: “Always strong Casemiro, the biggest (heart)”.

Speaking after his decision to sub Casemiro at half-time in the loss to Liverpool, United manager Erik ten Hag said: “I think that in football everyone has to take responsibility.

“I’m sure he is a great character and he won everything in his career that you can imagine. I am sure he will keep contributing to our team and Casemiro is always winning so he will be there.”