Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Manchester United star Casemiro joins board of directors at ambitious Marbella

The Brazilian’s future at United is uncertain following a disappointing season at Old Trafford.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 04 June 2024 14:58
Manchester United’s Casemiro has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro-League (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United’s Casemiro has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro-League (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has joined the board of directors at Marbella after becoming a stakeholder in the Spanish fourth-tier club.

Marbella have announced the 32-year-old Brazilian’s “incorporation into the club’s shareholding structure” on social media.

The club said: “The enthusiasm and commitment that Casemiro shows with the Marbella project is evident with his incorporation into the club’s shareholding structure.

“The confirmation of Casemiro as a new member of the board of directors is an historic opportunity for the club to continue projecting its institutional and sporting strategy in elite football.”

Casemiro added: “It is an honour for me to join Marbella because my greatest motivation is the spectacular growth possibilities of the club.

“Without a doubt, together we will dream big to take Marbella to the top, but now we have to enjoy our wonderful promotion.”

Casemiro’s future at United is uncertain following a disappointing season at Old Trafford and, after missing the recent FA Cup win against Manchester City due to injury, he has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro-League.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in