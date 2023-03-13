Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Raphael Varane believes Manchester United have to find a new balance to the team to compensate for the loss of the banned Casemiro.

The Brazilian will sit out United’s next four domestic games, including Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final against Fulham and the Premier League clash with Newcastle, rivals for a top-four finish, after getting his second red card of the season in the 0-0 draw with Southampton.

Varane was unhappy with referee Anthony Taylor’s decision to send off Casemiro, who he had initially booked before changing his mind after viewing his tackle on Carlos Alcaraz on the monitor, but feels United have the players to cope.

Scott McTominay came on after Casemiro went off in Sunday’s 0-0 draw while Marcel Sabitzer and Fred offer other options to manager Erik ten Hag.

But Casemiro has been crucial this season and Varane said: “He’s a player who’s very important for us. He brings balance to the team and to the squad. But we have a great squad and we have to find another balance without him, but we have good players in every position on the pitch and we’re ready for the next games.”

Casemiro seemed upset to be sent off and Varane added: “I think he was very disappointed because nobody wants to get out of the pitch before the end. We can’t be happy with the decision he takes but that’s part of football.”

Varane was pleased with the attitude United showed with 10 men, adding: “I am happy with the mentality, the fighting spirit. The team fought as a group and that’s the positive point. We knew we needed to run a little bit more, to be a bit more defensive but we reacted as a team, as a group and with a good mentality.

“We fight for each other. The crowd as well. We feel the support. I think we can be proud of the fighting spirit. We are obviously disappointed by the result but [we showed] great teamwork.”