Manchester United confirm games Casemiro will miss after appeal decision

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester United have decided not to contest Casemiro’s red card against Southampton Sunday after concluding an appeal would probably fail.

The Brazil international, who was sent off for a foul on Southampton midfielder Carlos Alcaraz in a 0-0 draw, will now serve a four-match ban in domestic games.

He will sit out Sunday’s FA Cup tie against Fulham and the Premier League matches against Newcastle, Brentford and Everton.

It was Casemiro’s second red card of the season, following his dismissal against Crystal Palace, while he has also served a one-match ban for accumulating five yellow cards.

The former Real Madrid player will not be available for league matches until the trip to Nottingham Forest on 15 April, though he can play against Real Betis in the Europa League on Thursday.

Manager Erik ten Hag will hope Marcel Sabitzer, who has missed the last two games, will be fit to return soon as, in the extended absence of Christian Eriksen, United’s midfield options are reduced, with Scott McTominay, Fred and Bruno Fernandes the only three main options.

Meanwhile, United are assessing the injury sustained by Alejandro Garnacho against Southampton. The teenager left Old Trafford on crutches after a challenge by Kyle Walker-Peters but Ten Hag said on Sunday he thought it was “not too bad”.