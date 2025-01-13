Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former England captain Casey Stoney has been named head coach of the Canadian women’s national soccer team months after a drone scandal engulfed the programme.

Former coach Bev Priestman was suspended after New Zealand said Canadian staff flew drones over their training sessions before their opening match at Paris 2024.

In November, Canada Soccer said that Priestman would not return after an independent review found a “pattern of unacceptable culture” and lack of oversight.

Stoney most recently managed the NWSL side San Diego Wave and was named the league’s Coach of the Year in 2022. She previously enjoyed a successful stint at Manchester United.

She will coach her first games for Canada at the Pinatar Cup in Spain next month.

“Together with the federation’s new leadership, we will strive to build on past successes and continue to grow the sport in Canada on and off the field,” Stoney said in a statement. “I look forward to the journey ahead.”

Canada won the Olympic gold in Tokyo and made it as far at the quarter-finals in Paris last year, despite being penalised six points due to the drone scandal.

“Casey’s track record of successful leadership, her values and strength of character, and her lifelong dedication to the advancement of women’s football make her the right person to lead our national team into its next chapter,” Canada Soccer CEO and General Secretary Kevin Blue said.

Reuters