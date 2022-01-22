Aston Villa players Matty Cash and Lucas Digne appeared to be hit as Everton fans threw plastic drinks bottles in their direction as they celebrated a goal at Goodison Park on Saturday.

After Emi Buendia glanced in Digne’s cross to give Aston Villa the lead shortly before half-time, the visiting players celebrated in the corner in front of the Everton fans.

Several plastic drinks bottles were thrown at the Aston Villa players from the stands as they celebrated the goal. The majority of those bottles missed the Villa players, but Cash and Digne went down after being struck by a plastic drinks bottle which appeared to be full.

Cash had turned to the Everton fans to celebrate the goal while Digne, who singed for Aston Villa from Everton earlier this month, had been booed throughout the first half on his return to Goodison Park.

In a statement to BT Sport, Everton said that police and security staff at Goodison Park would be investigating the incident. After the second half resumed, a PA announcement at Goodison Park stated that fans throwing bottles and objects from the pitch would be arrested and banned from the stadium.