Celtic’s AGM abandoned as director accuses fans of being ‘bullies’

Celtic’s annual general meeting was abruptly abandoned following a heated exchange, as a director accused some fans of being "bullies" before shareholders could pose questions to the board.

The contentious meeting saw Ross Desmond, son of the club’s largest shareholder Dermot Desmond, launch a robust defence of the board and his absent father, while simultaneously criticising a segment of the fanbase.

The AGM had already been temporarily halted less than five minutes in, amid chants of "sack the board".

The only substantive items addressed before the disruption were a season review video and Mr Desmond’s statement, delivered on behalf of himself and his father.

Chairman Peter Lawwell ultimately closed the meeting, citing what the club later described as "continuing disruptive conduct", having earlier warned shareholders to "behave".

open image in gallery Peter Lawwell closed Celtic’s AGM amid ‘sack the board’ chants ( PA )

Directors were met with boos, a flurry of red cards, and shouts of "out, out, out" upon their arrival.

Mr Lawwell initially called an adjournment after rejecting a request to proceed directly to questions as videos began to play.

Dozens of fans briefly exited when the videos commenced after the half-hour break, only to re-enter the packed Kerrydale Suite at Celtic Park, anticipating votes on resolutions and an opportunity to question the board.

Instead, Ross Desmond delivered a statement, aiming to provide "clarity and respect" in response to "misinformation that has been swirling around the club".

He asserted, "There has been much nonsense spouted about the people on this stage," adding, "There are those who lie in wait for any opportunity and any small opening to stir up toxicity around the club."

Describing his father as a "passionate and lifelong Celtic supporter" who desires the club to be "healthy, successful and still thriving decades and even centuries from now", Mr Desmond affirmed the board’s shared ambition.

"The board shares those desires and that’s why the board respects financial reality," he stated. "We act prudently, not recklessly."

He drew a parallel to past financial instability, noting, "The financial independence of this club was jeopardised in the mid-1990s and we must never allow ourselves to fall into that position again."

While acknowledging imperfections and mistakes, he maintained, "Our model is far from perfect but for the most part it has served this club well over the past 20 years. So we will not be bullied by aggressive or irrational factions."

He continued, "We will not be railroaded by those whose only vocation in life is to be anti-establishment and by those who try to degrade the club."

Mr Desmond characterised recent criticism as "destructive and cynical" but claimed it had only strengthened the board’s resolve.

He also defended "dedicated Celtic people" Mr Lawwell and chief executive Michael Nicholson, stating, "The attempts to dehumanise and vilify them are shameful."

open image in gallery Celtic fans have been protesting against the board in recent weeks (Jane Barlow/PA) ( PA Wire )

He then suggested that sections of the fanbase were bringing the club into disrepute, referencing a recent incident during a match against Falkirk that led to the Green Brigade being banned.

Amid growing noise from the floor, he declared, "These people are bullies and they try to hijack the behaviour of Celtic supporters. We cannot allow them to define who we are. I’m well aware of the target I put on my back by saying this…"

He was unable to complete his statement as the chairman promptly declared the meeting closed.

Celtic later confirmed that Mr Lawwell had called a poll on resolutions at the meeting’s conclusion, describing the conduct of some shareholders as "completely unacceptable and hugely disappointing".