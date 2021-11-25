Celtic will look to keep their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages of the Europa League alive when they visit Bayer Leverkusen tonight.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are in third place in Group G, one point behind Real Betis and four off leaders Leverkusen with two matches of the group stage remaining.

But the Hoops will be consigned to the Europa Conference League if they were to lose to the Bundesliga side and Betis defeat Ferencvaros, who are bottom with four defeats from four so far.

Celtic were thrashed 4-0 by Leverkusen in the reverse fixture in September, and a positive result in Germany would ensure the Scottish Premiership side could progress to the knockout stages with a home win over Betis in the final round.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match tonight.

When is Leverkusen vs Celtic?

The match will kick off at 5:45pm GMT on Thursday 25 November.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting at 5:15pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Celtic have no fresh injury concerns following their Scottish League Cup semi-final victory over St Johnstone on Saturday, but Tom Rogic, Carl Starfelt and Giorgos Giakoumakis remain out.

Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrick Schick is a doubt for the hosts, while Charles Aranguiz, Mitchel Bakker, Julian Baumgartlinger, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Lucas Alario and Karim Bellarabi are all doubts. Kerem Demirbay is suspended.

Possible line-ups

Leverkusen: Hradecky; Frimpong, Tah, Tapsoba, Sinkgraven; Diaby, Andrich, Palacios, Wirtz, Amiri; Adli

Celtic: Hart, Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Welsh, Juranovic; Bitton, McGregor, Turnbull; Jota, Furuhashi, Abada

Odds

Leverkusen: 1/2

Draw: 7/2

Celtic: 5/1

Prediction

Celtic will be under no illusions of the difficulty of the task at hand, but they are in great form and will be hopeful of taking advantage of the Leverkusen’s injury problems to secure what could be an important point. Leverkusen 1-1 Celtic