Celtic could be knocked out of the Europa League tonight if they lose to Bayer Leverkusen in Germany and results elsewhere do not go their way.

The Hoops secured back-to-back wins over Ferencvaros to reignite their bid to reach the knockout stages of the competition and they will be looking to continue that momentum this evening.

A defeat to the Bundesliga side, however, combined with a Real Betis win over bottom side Ferencvaros would see Celtic drop down into the Europa Conference League.

Leverkusen sit fourth in the Bundesliga and were 4-0 winners at Celtic Park in the reverse fixture in September but Ange Postecoglou’s side are undefeated since, with eight wins from nine matches.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Group G fixture this evening.

When is Leverkusen vs Celtic?

The match will kick off at 5:45pm GMT on Thursday 25 November.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting at 5:15pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Celtic have no fresh injury concerns following their Scottish League Cup semi-final victory over St Johnstone on Saturday, but Tom Rogic, Carl Starfelt and Giorgos Giakoumakis remain out.

Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrick Schick is a doubt for the hosts, while Charles Aranguiz, Mitchel Bakker, Julian Baumgartlinger, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Lucas Alario and Karim Bellarabi are all doubts. Kerem Demirbay is suspended.

Possible line-ups

Leverkusen: Hradecky; Frimpong, Tah, Tapsoba, Sinkgraven; Diaby, Andrich, Palacios, Wirtz, Amiri; Adli

Celtic: Hart, Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Welsh, Juranovic; Bitton, McGregor, Turnbull; Jota, Furuhashi, Abada

Odds

Leverkusen: 1/2

Draw: 7/2

Celtic: 5/1

Prediction

Celtic will be under no illusions of the difficulty of the task at hand, but they are in great form and will be hopeful of taking advantage of the Leverkusen’s injury problems to secure what could be an important point. Leverkusen 1-1 Celtic