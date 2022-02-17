Celtic vs Bodo/Glimt live stream: How to watch Europa Conference League fixture online and on TV tonight
Everything you need to know ahead of the Europe Conference League knockout round play-offs
Celtic host Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt tonight as Ange Postecoglou’s team enter the Europa Conference League at the knockout round play-off phase.
The Scottish side have dropped down from the Europa League following a third-place finish behind Bayer Leverkusen and Real Betis in the group stage.
But Celtic are a side in form, having won 13 of their 14 matches in all competitions since losing 3-2 to Leverkusen in November, and now lead rivals Rangers in the Scottish Premiership table.
Bodø/Glimt won a memorable first Norwegian championship last season to qualify for Europe, and defended their title in December. The team also claimed a victory over Jose Mourinho’s Roma on their way to finishing second in the Conference League group and reach the play-off round, but have not played since securing their Eliteserien title at the end of last year.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match tonight.
When is Celtic vs Bodø/Glimt?
The match kicks off at 8:00pm GMT on Thursday 17 February.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage getting underway from 7:45pm, following the conclusion of the match between Dortmund and Rangers. It will also be available to stream live on the BT Sport app and website.
Team news
Celtic remain without attacker Kyogo Furuhashi and midfielder David Turnbull, while defender Josip Juranovic is a doubt after missing the past two games due to illness.
Bodø/Glimt have been out of action since their domestic season finished in December, which means manager Kjetil Knutsen should have a fully-fit squad to choose from.
Predicted line-ups
Celtic: Hart; Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; McGregor, O’Reilly, Hatate; Jota, Maeda, Abada
Bodø/Glimt: Khaikin; Sampsted, Moe, Lode, Konradsen; Saltnes, Berg, Fet; Pellegrino, Solbakken, Botheim
Odds
Celtic: 4/9
Draw: 7/2
Bodø/Glimt: 13/2
Prediction
Celtic are flying under Ange Postecoglou and the timing of the fixture could leave Bodø/Glimt cold. Celtic 3-1 Bodø/Glimt
