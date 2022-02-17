Celtic host Norwegian champions Bodø/Glimt this evening in the Europa Conference League as the knockout phase of the inaugural competition begins with the play-off round.

Bodø/Glimt produced a memorable upset to beat Jose Mourinho’s Roma 6-1 in October and reached the play-off round after finishing runners-up to the Italian side.

They have not played since securing a second consecutive Norwegian title in December, however, and face a Celtic side who are in form under manager Ange Postecoglou.

Celtic have won 13 or their last 14 matches in all competitions since dropping down into the Europa Conference League, after the Scottish side finished in third place in their Europa League group behind Bayer Leverkusen and Real Betis.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match tonight.

When is Celtic vs Bodø/Glimt?

The match kicks off at 8:00pm GMT on Thursday 17 February.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage getting underway from 7:45pm, following the conclusion of the match between Dortmund and Rangers. It will also be available to stream live on the BT Sport app and website.

Team news

Celtic remain without attacker Kyogo Furuhashi and midfielder David Turnbull, while defender Josip Juranovic is a doubt after missing the past two games due to illness.

Bodø/Glimt have been out of action since their domestic season finished in December, which means manager Kjetil Knutsen should have a fully-fit squad to choose from.

Predicted line-ups

Celtic: Hart; Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; McGregor, O’Reilly, Hatate; Jota, Maeda, Abada

Bodø/Glimt: Khaikin; Sampsted, Moe, Lode, Konradsen; Saltnes, Berg, Fet; Pellegrino, Solbakken, Botheim

Odds

Celtic: 4/9

Draw: 7/2

Bodø/Glimt: 13/2

Prediction

Celtic are flying under Ange Postecoglou and the timing of the fixture could leave Bodø/Glimt cold. Celtic 3-1 Bodø/Glimt