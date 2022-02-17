Is Celtic vs Bodo/Glimt on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa Conference League match
Everything you need to know ahead of the Europe Conference League knockout round play-offs
Celtic host Norwegian champions Bodø/Glimt this evening in the Europa Conference League as the knockout phase of the inaugural competition begins with the play-off round.
Bodø/Glimt produced a memorable upset to beat Jose Mourinho’s Roma 6-1 in October and reached the play-off round after finishing runners-up to the Italian side.
They have not played since securing a second consecutive Norwegian title in December, however, and face a Celtic side who are in form under manager Ange Postecoglou.
Celtic have won 13 or their last 14 matches in all competitions since dropping down into the Europa Conference League, after the Scottish side finished in third place in their Europa League group behind Bayer Leverkusen and Real Betis.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match tonight.
When is Celtic vs Bodø/Glimt?
The match kicks off at 8:00pm GMT on Thursday 17 February.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage getting underway from 7:45pm, following the conclusion of the match between Dortmund and Rangers. It will also be available to stream live on the BT Sport app and website.
Team news
Celtic remain without attacker Kyogo Furuhashi and midfielder David Turnbull, while defender Josip Juranovic is a doubt after missing the past two games due to illness.
Bodø/Glimt have been out of action since their domestic season finished in December, which means manager Kjetil Knutsen should have a fully-fit squad to choose from.
Predicted line-ups
Celtic: Hart; Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; McGregor, O’Reilly, Hatate; Jota, Maeda, Abada
Bodø/Glimt: Khaikin; Sampsted, Moe, Lode, Konradsen; Saltnes, Berg, Fet; Pellegrino, Solbakken, Botheim
Odds
Celtic: 4/9
Draw: 7/2
Bodø/Glimt: 13/2
Prediction
Celtic are flying under Ange Postecoglou and the timing of the fixture could leave Bodø/Glimt cold. Celtic 3-1 Bodø/Glimt
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies