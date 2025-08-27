Celtic crash out of Champions League qualifying as transfer gamble backfires

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celtic FC manager Brendan Rodgers struggled to mask his frustration over the club's Champions League play-off preparations after a shoot-out defeat against Kairat Almaty consigned them to the Europa League.

A failure to invest in attacking options came back to haunt Celtic during a goalless 210 minutes against the team from Kazakhstan and Rodgers hinted the club had manufactured their own stress.

Daizen Maeda, last season's top goalscorer, missed a glorious chance in the 86th minute before Celtic belatedly dominated in extra-time without finding the breakthrough.

And the Japan attacker followed substitutes Adam Idah and Luke McCowan in seeing his penalty saved during a 3-2 shoot-out defeat.

Celtic have failed to add any wingers following Jota's long-term injury in May and the sale of Nicolas Kuhn to Como more than six weeks ago.

And the fact that Shin Yamada, the only experienced striker to arrive since Kyogo Furuhashi left in January, stayed on the bench throughout the second leg, was further evidence that Rodgers is unconvinced about his quality.

Celtic have spent about £3m on transfers so far this summer while bringing in about £20m, a sum similar to what they will miss out on following their failure to reach the Champions League proper.

Only two summer signings - Kieran Tierney and Benjamin Nygren - featured in Kazakhstan and the anticipated arrivals of Antwerp winger Michel-Ange Balikwisha and Boca Juniors left-back Marcelo Saracchi will come in the wake of major fan anger.

open image in gallery Rodgers could not hide his frustration ( REUTERS )

Rodgers again found himself in the difficult position of trying to diplomatically field questions about the seemingly inexplicable failure to strengthen adequately before the most consequential games of the season.

Speaking at the post-match media conference, Rodgers said: "I always think that investment is great, but it has to be a timely investment. And whatever it is you're doing, it has to be all at the right time.

"But at this moment in time, it's a little bit raw. We've just lost the game.

"This group of players have given everything. We just couldn't find enough good moments and moments of quality to break through."

Celtic had been looking to build on last season's near miss against Bayern Munich in the knockout phase but will now be absent from the Champions League proper for the first time in four years.

When asked if it felt like a self-inflicted blow because key players had not been replaced, Rodgers said: "It's very frustrating. We all know where we want to get to. We showed last year, the strides that I felt we took. But you have to build on that.

"The last thing you want to do in football is manufacture your own stress. That's what you don't want to be doing.

"But all we can do now is look at where we're at as a football club and decide what way we want to go.

"But we can still have a very good season.

"We'll see what the remaining days in the window bring, and then we've got a really big game at the weekend (against Rangers)."

When asked if the loss of the Champions League income would impact Celtic's remaining transfer activity, Rodgers said: "I haven't a clue. I really don't know."