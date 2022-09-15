Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Celtic facing Uefa action for fans’ ‘F*** the Crown’ banner

The anti-monarchy banner was displayed during the Hoops’ Champions League game with Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 15 September 2022 17:54
Comments
Celtic face disciplinary proceedings over a banner displayed at their Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk (Gavin McCafferty/PA)
Celtic face disciplinary proceedings over a banner displayed at their Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk (Gavin McCafferty/PA)
(PA Wire)

Celtic face disciplinary proceedings over an anti-monarchy banner displayed during a Champions League match on Wednesday night, but Rangers will not be punished for singing the national anthem before their game.

A banner in the Celtic section of the crowd at their game against Shakhtar Donetsk in Warsaw read ‘F*** the Crown’ while another said ‘Sorry for your loss Michael Fagan’, a reference to the intruder who broke into the Queen’s Buckingham Palace bedroom in 1982.

A Uefa statement read: “Please be informed that proceedings have been opened against Celtic FC regarding a banner displayed during their UEFA Champions League match against FC Shakhtar Donetsk played on September 14 in Warsaw.

“The Uefa disciplinary bodies will decide on the matter in due course.”

Rangers though will face no disciplinary action over the singing of God Save The King before their match against Napoli on Wednesday evening.

Recommended

European football’s governing body had issued instructions for the anthem not to be sung before matches in its competitions this week, following the death of the Queen seven days ago.

However, a passionate rendition of the anthem followed a minute’s silence at Ibrox that had been permitted by Uefa.

Despite the instructions not to sing the anthem, Uefa confirmed on Thursday afternoon that no action would be taken against the Glasgow club.

“This incident is not the subject of any Uefa disciplinary proceedings,” a spokesperson said.“

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in