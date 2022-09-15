Celtic facing Uefa action for fans’ ‘F*** the Crown’ banner

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Celtic face disciplinary proceedings over an anti-monarchy banner displayed during a Champions League match on Wednesday night, but Rangers will not be punished for singing the national anthem before their game.

A banner in the Celtic section of the crowd at their game against Shakhtar Donetsk in Warsaw read ‘F*** the Crown’ while another said ‘Sorry for your loss Michael Fagan’, a reference to the intruder who broke into the Queen’s Buckingham Palace bedroom in 1982.

A Uefa statement read: “Please be informed that proceedings have been opened against Celtic FC regarding a banner displayed during their UEFA Champions League match against FC Shakhtar Donetsk played on September 14 in Warsaw.

“The Uefa disciplinary bodies will decide on the matter in due course.”

Rangers though will face no disciplinary action over the singing of God Save The King before their match against Napoli on Wednesday evening.

European football’s governing body had issued instructions for the anthem not to be sung before matches in its competitions this week, following the death of the Queen seven days ago.

However, a passionate rendition of the anthem followed a minute’s silence at Ibrox that had been permitted by Uefa.

Despite the instructions not to sing the anthem, Uefa confirmed on Thursday afternoon that no action would be taken against the Glasgow club.

“This incident is not the subject of any Uefa disciplinary proceedings,” a spokesperson said.“