Celtic will be hoping to take another significant step towards the Champions League knockout rounds as they take on Club Brugge in their fifth league phase fixture.

The Scottish side have begun strongly in European competition, winning two of their first four games and producing particularly impressive performances against Atalanta and RB Leipzig.

With the club also unbeaten at the top of the Scottish Premiership, confidence will be high for the arrival of their Belgian visitors.

But a win over Aston Villa in their last Champions League outing showed the problems Club Brugge can pose under highly-rated coach Nicky Hayen.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Celtic vs Club Brugge?

Celtic vs Club Brugge is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 27 November at Celtic Park in Glasgow.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 3, with coverage on the channel from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

Team news

Odin Thiago Holm’s calf issue leaves the midfielder sidelined for Celtic, but Brendan Rodgers otherwise enjoys the benefits of a squad that is close to full fitness.

Bjorn Meijer and Gustaf Nilsson are Club Brugge’s injury absentees. A number of players were rested for the 7-0 thrashing of STVV and should return.

Predicted line-ups

Celtic XI: Schmeichel; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Taylor; Engels, McGregor, Hatate; Kuhn, Furuhashi, Maeda.

Club Brugge XI: Mignolet; Seys, Ordonez, Mechele, De Cuyper; Nielsen, Jashari; Skov Olsen, Vanaken, Tzolis; Jutgla.

Odds

Celtic win 1/1

Draw 5/2

Club Brugge win 27/10

