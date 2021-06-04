Kristoffer Ajer wants to leave Celtic this summer

Celtic’s week from hell has gone from bad to worse after Kristoffer Ajer revealed he wants to check out of Parkhead this summer.

The Hoops faithful are still reeling from last Friday’s news that the club’s pursuit of Eddie Howe had collapsed.

Celtic have now clocked up 100 days without a manager following Neil Lennon’s departure way back in February.

A rumoured move to appoint Manchester City’s Fergal Harkin as the club’s new director of football has also broken down to add to the dismay around Glasgow’s east end.

And now Norway international Ajer has heaped further woe on the Celtic support by announcing to the media in his homeland it is time for him to move on.

The 23-year-old is now entering the final year on his Parkhead contract and has been strongly linked in recent days with a £6million switch to Newcastle.

Ajer was quoted as telling VG: “There are many rumours, and right now there are only rumours.

“It is clear that something will happen this summer. It is the best for both parties.”

Regarding potential destinations, Ajer – who has previously draw interest from Italian giants AC Milan – said: “(In terms of which) club, I do not want to go into anything.

“We’ll get to that later, but it’s a top five league I aim for.”

He added: “I have gained good experience after playing almost 180 games for a top club like Celtic.

“I have experienced how football can be on good and bad days. So it has been a very good experience.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Callum McGregor insists he is not allowing his club’s ongoing troubles back in Glasgow to distract him away from Scotland’s Euro 2020 bid.

“Yeah it’s fine,” he said. “I’m here to represent Scotland. It’s a big summer for Scotland and my full focus is here.

“When we get back to club level then we’ll see where the landscape lies at that point.”

There was some good news for McGregor’s club-mate David Turnbull as the Parkhead playmaker was handed his first international cap during Wednesday’s impressive 2-2 draw with Holland.

“I thought he was great,” said McGregor. “He acquitted himself really well. It was a big step up in level but I thought he was excellent.

“It’s another positive for David and a step forward in his development.

“So I’m delighted he got his first cap.”