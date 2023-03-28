Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Celtic head coach Fran Alonso has hailed his side’s “attitude, passion and belief” following a draw against rivals Rangers in which footage appeared to show him being headbutted by a rival coach.

Alonso was thrilled after Caitlin Hayes’s 99th-minute equaliser secured a dramatic Old Firm Derby point at Broadwood on Monday.

In footage captured by Sky Sports following the match, Rangers assistant manager Craig McPherson appears to aim a headbutt at the back of Alonso’s head as the two sides were shaking hands.

And the Celtic coach has now commented on the game, but refused to address the incident.

He said: “Delighted with the attitude, passion and belief of the TEAM!

“Not the result we wanted but happy to rescue a point in the 99’ Grateful to be supported each game by our amazing fans, we feel you! that was for YOU! Mon the hoops HH.”

Speaking to Sky as the footage was shown to him, Alonso said: “I don’t know. You can see there, somebody pushed me from behind. I never talked to (McPherson) the whole game.

“It’s obviously disappointing to concede a goal in the last minute, I totally get it. But I don’t know. I was called a ‘little rat’, I don’t know why.”

When asked about the incident, Rangers head coach Malky Thomson told the broadcaster: “Without me seeing it at all I don’t know that I can comment on it.

“If that’s the case, then there will be an investigation and we’ll obviously look at it.”

The draw ensured Celtic and Rangers remain second and third respectively with Glasgow City eight points in front.

Rangers appeared to have successfully leapfrogged Celtic thanks to a 36th-minute goal from Brogan Hay, until Hayes’ stoppage-time strike kept Alonso’s side unbeaten against the defending champions this season.

PA contributed to this report