Is Rangers vs Celtic on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Scottish Cup semi-final
Rangers have one final chance at silverware this season, while Celtic hold hopes of completing the treble for the fifth time in seven years
Celtic face Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.
The Old Firm rivals meet with a place in the June 3 at stake, with Championship side Inverness booking their spot in the final with victory over Falkirk on Saturday.
Celtic have had a clear edge over Rangers this season and are close to sealing a defence of their Premiership title. Ange Postecoglou’s side also defeated Michael Beale’s team to win the Scottish League Cup in February, on their last Hampden appearance.
Rangers therefore have one final chance at silverware this season, while Celtic hold hopes of completing the treble for the fifth time in seven years.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Rangers vs Celtic?
The Scottish Cup semi-final between Celtic and Rangers will kick off at 1:30pm BST on Sunday 30 April.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game on Viaplay Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 12:30pm BST.
All Scottish Cup matches are being shown on ViaPlay, which requires a ViaPlay Total pass subscription. The match can be accessed by downloading the ViaPlay app or through providers such as Sky, Virgin Media or Prime Video. It can also be streamed directly on the ViaPlay website.
What is the team news?
Celtic are set to welcome back midfielder Reo Hatate and wingers Jota and Liel Abada, while Antonio Colak is an injury doubt for Rangers - but Tom Lawrence, Kemar Roofe and Steven Davis are definitely out.
Predicted line-ups
Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, Souttar, Davies, Barisic; Jack, Raskin; Morelos, Cantwell, Tillman; Sakala
Celtic: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; Mooy, McGregor, O’Riley; Jota, Furuhashi, Maeda
Odds
Rangers: 9/4
Draw: 11/4
Celtic: 6/5
