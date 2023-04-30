Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Celtic face Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.

The Old Firm rivals meet with a place in the June 3 at stake, with Championship side Inverness booking their spot in the final with victory over Falkirk on Saturday.

Celtic have had a clear edge over Rangers this season and are close to sealing a defence of their Premiership title. Ange Postecoglou’s side also defeated Michael Beale’s team to win the Scottish League Cup in February, on their last Hampden appearance.

Rangers therefore have one final chance at silverware this season, while Celtic hold hopes of completing the treble for the fifth time in seven years.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Rangers vs Celtic?

The Scottish Cup semi-final between Celtic and Rangers will kick off at 1:30pm BST on Sunday 30 April.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game on Viaplay Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 12:30pm BST.

All Scottish Cup matches are being shown on ViaPlay, which requires a ViaPlay Total pass subscription. The match can be accessed by downloading the ViaPlay app or through providers such as Sky, Virgin Media or Prime Video. It can also be streamed directly on the ViaPlay website.

What is the team news?

Celtic are set to welcome back midfielder Reo Hatate and wingers Jota and Liel Abada, while Antonio Colak is an injury doubt for Rangers - but Tom Lawrence, Kemar Roofe and Steven Davis are definitely out.

Predicted line-ups

Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, Souttar, Davies, Barisic; Jack, Raskin; Morelos, Cantwell, Tillman; Sakala

Celtic: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; Mooy, McGregor, O’Riley; Jota, Furuhashi, Maeda

Odds

Rangers: 9/4

Draw: 11/4

Celtic: 6/5