Is Celtic v Rangers on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Old Firm derby

Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers collide in a potentially season-defining fixture in the Scottish Premiership.

Home boss Brendan Rodgers will know that victory here would all but secure the title with just two games to come after the derby.

Celtic enter three points ahead of their cross-Glasgow foes and have a superior goal difference, and have avoided defeat in all three league meetings between the pair this season.

Can Philippe Clement’s Rangers keep their hopes alive?

Here's everything you need to know.

When is Celtic vs Rangers?

Celtic vs Rangers is due to kick-off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday 11 May at Celtic Park.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Old Firm derby live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage from 11.30am. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Team news

Daizen Maeda returned from a hamstring issue to feature for Celtic last week, and could press for a start.

Rangers, meanwhile, may be without Leon Balogun, who has injured his back, a major blow with Connor Goldson sidelined for the remainder of the season. Abdallah Sima and Rabbi Matondo remain absent.

Predicted line-ups

Celtic XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; O’Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Maeda, Kuhn, Furuhashi.

Rangers XI: Butland; Tavernier, Davies, Souttar, Barisic; Diomande, Lundstram, Sterling, Lawrence, Silva; Dessers

Odds

Celtic win 19/20

Draw 3/1

Rangers win 3/1

Prediction

Celtic 2-2 Rangers

